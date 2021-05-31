Motorcyclist in critical condition after Black Country crash

Farthings Lane by Duncan Edwards Way, in Dudley. Photo: Google Maps

The 28-year-old was found just off Farthings Lane, by Duncan Edwards Way in Dudley at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical, but stable condition with a head injury.

From examining the scene, West Midlands Police believe he was on a motorcycle which hit a tree. From CCTV, officers know the motorbike was then taken away by another man who returned a short time later with several others.

None of these men have contacted the force and officers would like to hear from them.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would urge the people involved to come forward so that we can understand how this man has come about his injuries.

“He is in a very serious condition in hospital and if they are his friends, they owe it to him to do the right thing."

Anyone who has information about how the collision happened is asked to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.