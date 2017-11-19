Stourbridge armed police drama: Officer tasers burglary suspect after chasing him in a taxi

The PC and another officer had been called to reports of a burglary in Park Street, Stourbridge, when the drama unfolded at 10.15pm on Saturday night.

West Midlands Police said the officer made her way through the front door of the property and down a corridor, where she came face to face with a man who pointed what is believed to have been a gun at her.

As she identified herself as a police officer, the suspect held the gun at chest height.

When the officer backed out of the house, the suspect escaped with a number of others.

Passers-by then told the officer the gang had escaped in a car, and she commandeered a taxi to follow them.

She tasered one when he failed to comply with her instructions, while more officers arrived and arrested two more suspects.

An hour later, armed police arrested another suspect at gunpoint on Stourbridge High Street.

Officers are currently searching for the firearm in buildings, a vehicle that was recovered, and open land using specialist search teams.

Chief inspector Jack Hadley praised the female officer and said: “The officer demonstrated outstanding courage and professionalism to single-handedly pursue these armed suspects in the correct manner.

“I am extremely impressed with her dogged commitment and tenacity.”

A man aged 19 was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Another man, aged 21 arrested on suspicion of burglary, while a third, aged 17 and from Stourbridge, was held on suspicion of burglary and carrying a bladed weapon.

The fourth, a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All were being questioned by police today.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 2600 of November 19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.