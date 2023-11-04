Tributes paid to 'kind and generous' son who died in crash

Aqeel Ahmed was driving a car which was in collision with a tanker lorry on the A38 Sutton Coldfield Bypass at around 10.30pm on October 27.

Nothing could be done to save the 28-year-old.

Mr Ahmed's family said his loss had been felt by everyone who knew him.

In a statement they said: "Aqeel our beloved son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend has left this temporary abode.

"Aqeel was always smiling and his loss will be felt by everyone that knew him.

"He was reliable, hardworking, kind and generous and had a love for cars and the gym.

"Please respect the family and give us time to grieve."

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.

West Midlands Police said its investigations continue.

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage, is urged to contact officers by calling 101, or via live chat on the police force's website.

Quote 5100 of 27/10/23.

Alternatively, email investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk