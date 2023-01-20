It's a special 100th birthday milestone for Sutton Coldfield resident

Ida Butcher

Sutton Rose, located in Sutton Coldfield and part of the Macc Care Group, arranged a large party of friends, family and the local community to mark Ida Butcher’s milestone birthday.

Turning 100 on January 17, Ida enjoyed some early celebrations to mark the occasion including an hour's performance from Ruby Ann Sings, followed by a delicious buffet and birthday cake.

The party was also attended by Janet Cairns, the Mayor of the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, who presented Ida with a special bouquet and card.

Ida was born in 1923, and met the love of her life, Bob, at a family wedding. The couple were married for 73 years before Bob passed away last August. Ida devoted her time to being a housewife and raising their daughter, Susan, who went on to have children of her own, making Ida a grandmother to three grandsons – whom she dotes on.

One of Ida's greatest achievements was taking all three boys to Disney Land in Florida, along with husband Bob. Today, Ida is also a great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren; two boys and two girls.

Susan, Ida’s daughter, said: “It was great to see the whole family enjoy themselves and we can’t thank everyone enough for their organisation and preparation to make it a great celebration.”