Women airlifted to hospital after car hits multiple people in car park

By James Vukmirovic

A woman was airlifted to hospital after an incident in a car park which saw several people hit by a car.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene in Mere Green at around 3.30pm
The incident took place off Lichfield Road, in Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield at around 3.30pm on Wednesday(21).

The driver stayed at the scene and assisted officers from West Midlands Police with inquiries, while a woman was airlifted to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and two people had minor injuries.

The force has asked people not to share any footage they filmed on social media and to get in contact with it via Live Chat.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're at the scene of a collision off Lichfield Road in Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield, this evening.

"It's believed a number of people were hit by a car in a car park around 3.30pm today.

"The driver stayed at the scene and is assisting our officers with inquires.

"A woman was airlifted to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Two people had minor injuries.

"We’re asking people who may have filmed the scene to not share footage on social media, but send it directly to us.

"Get in touch via Live Chat. Quote log 2740."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

