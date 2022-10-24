The new Burger King in Sutton Coldfiled

The Prince Alice Retail Park restaurant opens its doors on Wednesday and users of the Burger King app can turn up and claim their flame grilled meat or plant Whopper.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: "We know the people of Sutton Coldfield love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.

"Our home of the Whopper is their home."

Free food fans will need to visit burgerkinguk.app.link/sutton-coldfield-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim their free Whopper.