On your marks! Burger King giving away 1,000 Whoppers in Sutton Coldfield

By Adam SmithPublished:

Burger King is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers to celebrate the opening of its new Sutton Coldfield restaurant.

The new Burger King in Sutton Coldfiled
The Prince Alice Retail Park restaurant opens its doors on Wednesday and users of the Burger King app can turn up and claim their flame grilled meat or plant Whopper.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: "We know the people of Sutton Coldfield love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.

"Our home of the Whopper is their home."

Free food fans will need to visit burgerkinguk.app.link/sutton-coldfield-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim their free Whopper.

Princess Alice Retail Park, off Chester Road, has Sainsbury's, Poundland, Boots, M&S Food, Pets at Home and several other stores.

