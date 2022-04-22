Sutton Coldfield's Fire Station's specialist unit set to go live

Visitors will see firefighters in action. Picture: West Midlands Fire Service

And, to mark the move, it will be throwing open its doors to the public to mark the occasion with a community open day.

Members of the public are being invited to look inside the station from 12noon and 4pm on Saturday, May 14,.

They will be able to view its specialist vehicles and equipment and see the firefighters in action as they display a range of specialist skills.

There’ll also be a chance to see Urban Search and Rescue dogs Cara and Luna in action.

Mat Ward, Station Commander at Sutton Coldfield fire station, said: “It’s an exciting year ahead for West Midlands Fire Service.

"We’re really proud to be launching our third Technical Rescue Unit at Sutton in the year when the Commonwealth Games come to the West Midlands.

“It’s a long time since we’ve been able to stage our popular open days, so we’re proud to be launching our ‘Summer of Rescue’ on May 14.

“We’re expecting big crowds. We’re looking forward to throwing open the doors so members of our local community can come and meet some of the firefighters now based there. It will also be a great opportunity to see the equipment, vehicles and skills for which the station is now base.”

The event is the first in a series of fire station open days planned for our ‘Summer of Rescue’, leading up to autumn when West Midlands Fire Service will be hosting the UK Rescue Organisation’s spectacular ‘Festival of Rescue’ in Birmingham city centre.

As the area's third Technical Rescue Unit (TRU), alongside Wednesbury and Bickenhill, Sutton, based in Lichfield Road, will still have a fire engine at the station, ready to respond 24/7 to urgent, life-threatening incidents within our five-minute response standard.

But crews will also be specially trained and equipped to respond to a wide range of more specialist incidents, including flooding, building collapses and rope rescues.

Entry to the May 14 open day and as well as fire demonstrations, there will be entertainment from the fire service band, fairground rides, face painting and refreshments.

Information will be available from the Road Casualty Reduction Team and motorcyclists will be able to get advice from the ‘Biker Down’ team.