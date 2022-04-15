Youtubers get round of Belfry course before British Masters

Brummie Joe, Dazzling Dave and Dan Bardell

Birmingham City fan Brummie Joe, Wolves fan Dazzling Dave, and Aston Villa fan Dan Bardell will be scoring points off each other at the Belfry Hotel and Resort on April 19.

Documenting their day at The Belfry, followers will be able to see how the YouTubers faired when their content airs on Monday, April 25.

PGA European Tour Kit Gartrel said: "The Betfred British Masters is one of the most highly anticipated events in the British golfing calendar, and we’re delighted to return to the iconic Brabazon Course at The Belfry Hotel and Resort for a second consecutive year.

"In the run-up to this year’s tournament, we discovered football fans often also have a keen interest in golf but rarely consider attending live golfing events – or live sporting events in general.

"We invited three of the most enthusiastic football fans in the Midlands to show just how exciting a day at The 2022 Betfred British Masters can be while showcasing the event as a safe, social sporting moment for West Midlands-based football fans to enjoy on their own turf.”