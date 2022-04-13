£14k cash boost for Sutton Coldfield allotment previously hit by break-ins

The allotments

Forge Farm Allotments on Walmley Ash Lane in Minworth has been awarded a special one-off £14,496 grant to secure the 70-plot site from IM Properties’ Peddimore Community Fund.

The Peddimore Community Fund, managed by the charity, Heart of England Community Foundation, is designed to deliver a positive impact to local communities near to IMP’s Minworth scheme, donating time, money, and resources in partnership with IMP’s supply chain.

This has been achieved at Forge Farm Allotments thanks to IMP’s close partnership with contractor Winvic Construction and its fencing sub-contractor AA Lambs.

Winvic & AA Lambs generously waived its costs to prepare the ground and erect the new perimeter fence to safeguard the allotment site.

The old wooden fencing is being recycled and repurposed by the allotment holders into planters and compost bins for use by all the members.

Kerry Amory, social value manager for IM Properties said: “The Community Fund aims to identify and deliver benefit where it is most needed.

"Forge Farm was a project that really stood out for us because it is right at the heart of our development area and we know the benefits allotments can bring to people’s wellbeing, and how scarce allotment sites are in this area.

“Forge Farm Allotments has been a part of this community since 1975 and just needed some new investment to ensure modern equipment could be safely stored onsite. We’ve delivered a simple solution that has reinvigorated this community asset and we continue to seek similar worthy local projects for the Community Fund.”

Emma Rhymes, social value manager at Winvic added: “By installing this fencing we’ve helped to secure Forge Farm Allotments for the future and make it a more welcoming space for allotment holders to spend time outdoors and socialise with one another. We are delighted with the impact our contribution has made and can’t wait to sample some of the fresh produce grown here!”