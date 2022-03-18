The Great Midlands Fun Run. Picture and copyright: Chris Egan

Since the first event in 1982, more than £4.83 million has been distributed to charities and voluntary organisations. The pandemic meant an enforced two-year absence, but the run will return on May 29 at 11am, reverting to its original name, having been called the Great Midlands Fun Run since 2003.

Registration opened on Monday evening and runners hoping to take part are being urged to sign up sooner rather than later as places are limited.

Event director Tracey Spare said: “We’re up and running and looking forward to this year’s return – the 40th anniversary.

“Emails we’ve had and responses on social media have all been very positive, including reverting to the name of Royal Sutton Fun Run.

“We just want this year to be a celebration of getting the event back on,” he added. “We will be kickstarting the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at the beginning of the week and of course, this event is still a fantastic vehicle for raising money for a charity of choice.

“Hopefully it will give people an opportunity to celebrate again with family, friends and work colleagues but I think it will be a time of reflection too.

“It’s been a very challenging two years for everybody, a very sad time.

“Many have lost family and friends during the pandemic and we are not under any illusions that this is another challenging year so I think we also need to remember those we have lost on that day.

“Places will be limited because most of those who had entered into the 2020 run have kindly carried forward their places to 2022 so I’d ask people to sign up as soon as possible.”