Miraculous escape as tree crushes Mercedes during Storm Franklin

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton Coldfield

Two men had a miraculous escape after the car they were driving in was crushed by a tree as Storm Franklin became the latest to wreak havoc across the West Midlands.

The tree smashed into the car. Picture: West Midlands Fire Service
Emergency services were called to Streetly Lane, near Bracebridge House flats in Sutton Coldfield at around 7pm on Sunday after a tree collapsed, crushing a Mercedes.

Remarkably, the two occupants escaped unscathed with firefighters describing it as a "very lucky escape".

Crews from Aldridge and Sutton were in attendance at the scene and a West Midlands Fire Service Spokesman said: "We received the call at 6.58pm and on arrival, fire crews found a car crushed by a fallen tree and the road completely blocked.

"Very fortunately, the two occupants had managed to get out of the vehicle before we arrived and were checked by paramedics.

"Crews made the vehicle safe and carried out a further inspection of the area to ensure to one else has been hurt by the falling tree, such as pedestrians, and the area was clear.

"Birmingham Council were called to the incident due to the road being blocked and we left at 7.38pm.”

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Called by the police at 7pm to reports of a tree which had fallen onto a car on Streetly Lane.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene. The two occupants declined assessment by ambulance staff and were discharged on scene."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield.

