Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

British boxing champion Wayne Elcock has stolen WBC belt returned

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

A British and Commonwealth boxing champion, who had his cherished WBC belt stolen after thieves targeted his store in Boldmere, has had them returned anonymously.

Wayne Elcock has had his belt and gloves returned to him
Wayne Elcock has had his belt and gloves returned to him

Three men walked into Elcock's Mad Dog's Boxing Store in Boldmere Road, Boldmere on Friday afternoon – while he was getting set to close up – and took items worth more than £1300 while he was distracted.

Worse, they took his prized WBC belt – given to him for his work as an ambassador – and signed gloves but those items have, at least been returned.

He posted on Facebook: "A massive, massive heartfelt thank you to absolutely everyone who kept a look out or shared news of my cherished items which were stolen.

"They have just been hand delivered to me in a bag by someone who was handed the bag by a masked man and asked to give it to me.

"I'm still missing the other stolen items but at least they can be replaced. I'm so happy and without everyone's support they would have been gone forever."

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News