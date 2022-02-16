British boxing champion Wayne Elcock has stolen WBC belt returned

Three men walked into Elcock's Mad Dog's Boxing Store in Boldmere Road, Boldmere on Friday afternoon – while he was getting set to close up – and took items worth more than £1300 while he was distracted.
Worse, they took his prized WBC belt – given to him for his work as an ambassador – and signed gloves but those items have, at least been returned.
He posted on Facebook: "A massive, massive heartfelt thank you to absolutely everyone who kept a look out or shared news of my cherished items which were stolen.
"They have just been hand delivered to me in a bag by someone who was handed the bag by a masked man and asked to give it to me.
"I'm still missing the other stolen items but at least they can be replaced. I'm so happy and without everyone's support they would have been gone forever."