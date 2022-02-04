Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

The Food Bank Donation Station, based at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, was set up by volunteer Terry Dockery in March 2020 in response to other centres needing to close for the first pandemic lockdown.

Since then, open twice a week for donations, it has received more than £77,000 worth of food from the community, which is distributed to five local food banks across Sutton Coldfield and Erdington.

To the end of 2021, this involved 149 donation sessions and 658 hours of volunteers receiving and sorting food for the centres.

This month has been a particularly busy one for the Food Banks, with all donations snapped up by food banks by the end of each donation session.

Lead volunteer Terry has made an appeal for vital donations from the local community.

“We urgently need food and basic living items for Sutton and Erdington families, due to an increase in local demand," he said.

"This is a call to our wonderful community to step up to help as the centres are running low on essential items.”

Items needed range from toiletries and sanitary products, to long life items such as pasta and rice, tinned foods, squash, tea and coffee and pet food.