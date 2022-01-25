70 oppose cricket club’s bar extension

A new licence holder at Walmley Cricket and Sports Club in Eldon Drive, Walmley, has applied to vary its premises licence.

This would extend the area inside the club where drinks can be served including covered terraces and grassed areas next to the building.

The club is seeking to show films, hold indoor sporting events and play recorded music indoors from 11am until 11.45pm Monday to Thursday, 1am Friday and Saturday and 10.30pm on Sunday.

Live music is intended to operate indoors only from 11am until 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

Neighbours objecting to the plans say music currently stops at 11pm – and many of the 74 objectors are concerned about noise continuing later into the night.

Objections have been received by the council from residents living in nearby Penns Lake Road, Welcombe Drive, Milverton Close and Wrens Park Avenue.

One objection states: “We live behind the cricket club and can hear music and people shouting when there are social events on.

“We have never complained as the music stops at 11pm but we would not want this to extended as it would disturb ours and our children’s ability to sleep.”

Another states: “This is a residential area. We do not want loud music until the early hours. We’ve had ongoing problems before with this club with antisocial behaviour e.g. bottles, glasses dumped on our grass verges, couples fighting and arguing, people urinating while waiting for taxis.”

Another states: “I am certain the extended hours sought would make the rowdyism and noise far worse and far more long-lasting as drunkenness would be much-increased as drinkers around the area would be attracted in much larger numbers.

“I pray the longer hours will not be granted for the sake of all us elderly

who live in such close proximity.”

Others have predicted parking problems as a result of the extended hours and capacity at the club.

One objector said: “My main concern is parking in Penns Lake Road. People who attend cricket/football training park with no consideration to driveways along Penns Lake Road park close to the household exit driveways and opposite – and in my case, I cannot reverse back out of my drive and then pull forward as usually cars do not consider the household driveways.

“The people tend to park in Penns Lake Road rather that the cricket club and I can imagine if they hold events at the club the attendees will park here also. [There will be ] difficult access from our driveway and yes possibly increased noise late at night if they are returning to their cars.”

Applicant Carl Moore has agreed to conditions including a noise-limiting device being fitted at the premises which would potentially cut off power at the mains if volume reaches a certain level.

The application states signs will be put on display asking patrons to leave the site quietly and “to consider residents” – while noise levels will be monitored regularly by the licence holder among other steps pledged to uphold the objectives laid out in the Licensing Act 2003.

It adds whenever there is music, live entertainment or sporting events in the building’s function rooms, doors and windows will be fixed closed.