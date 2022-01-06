Anger over graffiti spree in Sutton Coldfield

The vandalism at The Empire

Graffiti was daubed across the walls of the Empire Cinema this week, with the Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council’s Town Ranger team quickly removing it to help keep our town free of the blight.

Other buildings targeted during the spree, thought to have happened overnight from Tuesday, January 4, included the Cottage Hospital, Iceland, Tesco and Otto Pizza.

Trinity councillor David Pears fumed: "It really is appalling.It makes the place a mess and it really makes me angry that someone has done this to our town, which most people take a pride in.

"We had a problem with graffiti just before Christmas in a different part of the town, near the railway station, and I shared evidence of that with the police.

"I'm asking if anyone who observed who did this can report in to the police. It's just an unwelcome mess and an eyesore.

"It's unnecessary and uncaring. I feel strongly about it and know others do as well. It's wanton vandalism and with everyone's help we can put a stop to it."