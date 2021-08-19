Victory in campaign to stop Sutton Coldfield 'monster mast'

Plans were put forard for a mast at Chester Road and Church Road in Boldmere

Scores of residents living around the junction of Chester Road and Church Road, Boldmere objected to the 55ft high mast being proposed for the site.

The proposed development was submitted on behalf of Hutchinson UK Ltd with the aim to provide new 5G mobile telecommunications coverage in the area.

But planners rejected the proposal and a report said: “The proposed telecommunications equipment would be inappropriately sited in a sensitive location within close proximity to residential properties. Insufficient evidence has been provided that there are no reasonable alternative options.”

It added: “The proposed telecommunications equipment would be, by virtue of its size and siting, exposed and prominent in the street scene to the detriment of visual amenity.”

A similar plan for a mast on Chester Road North, near the junction with Honiley Drive, had previously been rejected.

Councillor Rob Pocock, who launched a petition to fight the plan, said: “This site would have been totally inappropriate for a mast of this mammoth size.

“It would have dominated the landscape in an excessively intrusive way and been a dangerous distraction for drivers at what is already a very hazardous road junction.

“We all need modern phone technology but it is down the industry, which let’s be honest is well flush with profits, to design their transmission technology in a way that does not plague the place with overbearing visual intrusions like this.

“I’m grateful to all the active local residents who took an active part in sending back the petitions – it shows what power there is if people stand up and speak out.

"The message is, unite and fight – we are all stronger together!”

Erdington councillor Robert Alden had also voiced his fears.

"I have been contacted by a number of residents to raise serious concerns about the proposed siting of the mast.

"Having looked at the application it is clear the proposed telecommunications equipment would be inappropriately sited in a sensitive location on a space covered by trees whose canopies and roots would likely be badly damaged by the mast and works, within close proximity to residential properties.

“Insufficient evidence has been provided that there are no reasonable alternative options. The location would provide a clear traffic hazard at a junction, the colour proposed is out of keeping and should be painted dark green if it was approved to make it blend into the background more as is done at other locations and has excessive numbers of cabinets are proposed compared to what has to be used."

Meanwile, an application has been put in for the installation of a 20m high mast and accompanying boxes on another Sutton Coldfield street.

The proposal by H3G UK Ltd is to install the monopole in Hollyfield Road, near the corner with Rectory Road.

The deadline for comments for the proposal – 2021/06593/PA – to be made to Birmingham City Council’s Planning Department is tomorrow (Friday).

Views on the plans can be shared by visiting the Birmingham City Council website page – eplanning.birmingham.gov.uk

Sutton Roughley councillor Ewan Mackey has voiced his concerns about the location of the proposal on his official facebook page.