Arthur Terry pupils show off business skills in Dragon's Den style challenge

Year nine pupils carry out their pitch

West Midlands Combined Authority Mayor, Andy Street, launched the ‘RGWM’ – Regenerate West Midlands – event via remote video, with dragons representing Toyota GB, BBC, Careers Enterprise Company, NHS, Pathway CTM and Birmingham City Council all supporting it.

The students’ ‘brief’ was to design a concept and pitch for an urban regeneration project which had to be fresh and innovative, financially viable, underpinned by green sustainable credentials and had to benefit the majority of demographics, with mitigations in place, for those who might be negatively impacted by the dreamed-up initiatives.

The top two pitches were ‘Spray My City’, which sought to engage local citizens with regionally-recognised artists to turn vandalised graffiti into living art exhibitions and ‘Sensory Spaces’, aimed to afford citizens pop-up spaces to seek solace or vent their rage in sound-proofed converted telephone boxes.

Students were both mentored and appraised by the external business mentors, affording students the opportunity to engage with the world of work and develop their presentation and collaborative skills, providing our young people with a genuine ‘experience of the workplace’ and contributing to Gatsby careers benchmarks 5 and 6.

Alexander Zarifeh, director of careers at Arthur Terry School, part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), said: “I was thrilled to see the Year 9 students engage with RGWM challenge in such an enthusiastic way.

“What with all the disruption of lock down and need to cram content upon their return, this collapsed timetable event gave the students something, fun, challenging, creative and competitive to throw themselves into – they certainly did that.” Thanks to all the dragons and Andy Street for generously volunteering their time to be part of this exciting event”.

The dragons will be back again next year to present new challenges to both year nine and year 12 sixth formers.