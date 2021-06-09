The plan by Sutton Coldfield Sea Cadets

We exclusively revealed last week how Fleming James Architects had been commissioned to design the proposed facility, in the shape of a ship at the Cadets’ base off Stonehouse Road, by Sutton Park.

If the plans get funding and planning permission, the base would replace the current ship, built in 1952. Conservative and Labour councillors have been united in their endorsement of the project.

Sutton Trinity Ward’s Conservative David Pears and Vesey’s Alison Jolley have both backed the scheme.

Councillor Pears said: “The Sea Cadets are part of the town’s rich heritage and they are well supported by young people and the community. They help give youngsters a huge structure to their lives, which has benefited them.

“Some have joined the navy, the police and fire brigade and other services which is great for the community. They are part of the character of the town and they are worthy of support and I’ll give my best efforts to achieve what they need to do.”

Sutton Vesey Ward Labour councillor Rob Pocock added: “This is a truly inspirational project with a really talented team of young cadets behind it.

“My colleague Kath Scott and I were breathtaken by the whole scheme when we had it presented to us by a young cadet leader a few weeks ago.

“There are so many benefits to be had, from the skills and training for the cadets themselves, to the way that youngsters of many different backgrounds and communities come together as equals and broaden their experience of other worlds and cultures.