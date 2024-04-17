Two men who raped vulnerable lost woman jailed for 16 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fabrice Mpata and Rigobert Ngambe were jailed on Friday after being found guilty of raping the woman at an address in Newtown and again in Bearwood in August 2022.

The court heard how Mpata, of Berry Road, Saltley had been driving in Winson Green when he encountered the woman, who was lost.

Because the woman didn't speak English, Mpata was able to lure her into his car on the premise he was going to take her to her home.

Fabrice Mpata

However, once she got in the car, he drove her to an address in Bearwood where he took her inside and raped her.

He again pretended he was going to take her home, at which point she got into his car.

Instead of taking her home, Mpata drove her to an address in Newtown where he raped her again, and then she was also raped by Ngambe, of Aldgate Grove, Hockley.

The pair finally let her leave and she alerted a passer-by who took her to hospital.

Rigobert Ngambe

Officers were able to track Mpata and Ngambe after extensive work using DNA evidence.

When Mpata was interviewed, he admitted to having picked the woman up from the roadside but claimed this was to help her as she was lost and upset, he denied any sexual contact with her at all.

Ngambe admitted having sex with the woman, but tried to convince officers during interview that it was consensual.

Despite this, officers were able to show this was false, owing to the woman's inability to speak English, meaning she was not in a position to consent.

Mpata and Ngambe were both jailed for 16 years and will both be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.