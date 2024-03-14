Appeal for witnesses after woman in wheelchair attacked by dog in park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 50-year-old was left with injuries to her body, arms and legs after the incident at Sheldon Country Park, which took place between 11am and 2pm on February 16.

The woman, who is a wheelchair user, was with her assistance dog at the time of the attack.

The dog, which is described as being a white American bull dog, was off the lead.

Police say at the time of the attack, it is thought that the pet was being supervised by a petite framed woman who was described as white, in her 30s and wearing a dark puffer style coat.

Those who witnessed the incident or anyone with information has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website quoting crime reference number 20/290355/24.