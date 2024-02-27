Appeal launched after man hospitalised from hammer attack

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal following the incident on Stratford Road in Sparkhill in Birmingham on Wednesday, February 21.

The incident happened near to College Road at around 2pm and left a man in his 20s needing hospital treatment after receiving serious injuries.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to come forward, with the force saying it was particularly interested in anyone who was on Stratford Road between Springfield Road and Shaftmoor Lane around the time of the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing for information after a man was assaulted with a hammer in Sparkhill.

"It happened on Stratford Road, near to College Road, at around 2pm on Wednesday, February 21.

"A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We are asking anyone to come forward with information which may help our enquiries.

"We are especially keen to speak to anyone who was on Stratford Road, between Springfield Road and Shaftmoor Lane around the time of the attack, or who was driving through the area and has dash cam footage.

"You can contact us via 101, or Live Chat on our website quoting log 2391 of 21st February 2024. Information can also be sent to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."