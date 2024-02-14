Firearm and ammunition recovered following search

The weapon was discovered during renovation work at an unoccupied address in the Soho Road area of Birmingham on Monday afternoon.

Officers attended and seized the firearm, along with ammunition, which was quickly made safe before being examined by forensic experts.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We've recovered a firearm after being called to flats in Birmingham yesterday.

"The weapon was discovered during renovation work at the unoccupied property in the Soho Road area yesterday lunchtime."

No arrests were made in response to the recovery of the firearm, however police have said that enquiries are ongoing.

The spokesperson continued: "This latest firearms recovery comes as we continue our #OpTarget work, tackling serious and organised crime in the West Midlands.

"It brings together our efforts to crack down on a range of crimes, from firearms to drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud."

