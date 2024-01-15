Pedestrian hit by car and killed in Birmingham

The collision took place on Lordswood Road in Harborne at around 11.40am on Monday.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

Despite efforts to save her, the woman, who was a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival crews discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian.

"She was found to have suffered serious injuries in the collision and ambulance crews immediately began administering specialist trauma care.

"However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for further information.