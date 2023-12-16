Police officer rushed to hospital after crash on Birmingham city centre road

The incident happened at 8.45am this morning on St Chad's Queensway causing traffic chaos on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

A taxi and a police car was involved in the collision which has led to several buses being diverted due to the road closure.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "St Chads Queensway is currently closed at Snow Hill Queensway after a collision involving a police vehicle and a taxi.

"An officer driving the police car which was responding to an incident, had to be cut out of the vehicle and has been taken to hospital. Another officer in the vehicle received minor injuries.

"The taxi driver and a passenger, thankfully were uninjured."

West Midlands Traffic update warned drivers to expect congestion.