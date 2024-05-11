Police appeal to help locate missing Black Country man
Officers have launched an appeal for a 38-year-old man who has gone missing from his Sandwell home.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man, identified as Lee, has a distinguish 'eye' design tattoo on his hand, he is around 5ft 2ins tall and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved top, grey jogging bottoms and grey 'Nike' trainers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should phone West Midlands Police call 999 quoting PID 447032T.