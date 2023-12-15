Crash at major city junction closes lanes and causes rush hour delays

Two lanes of the Five Ways Island in Birmingham have been closed as the result of a collision.

The incident has resulted in heavy congestion, with police attending the scene to assist with recovery.

On X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Roads said: "Five Ways Island Birmingham. Road traffic collision. Two lane are currently closed. Police on scene to assist with recovery.

"Expect congestion in the area. Allow extra time to travel or consider alternative routes."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.