New figures show how many, or how few, passengers passed through region's stations

Figures released by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has shown how millions of rail passengers have entered and exited railway stations across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest, as well as the largest station in the region in Birmingham New Street.

The figures, which are for the period between April 2022 and March 2023, put Birmingham New Street at the top of the regional list with 30,726,280 million passengers, also ranking it 11th nationally.

Outside of Birmingham, Wolverhampton has the largest number of passengers with 4,445,864 passengers, with the station ranking 94th nationally.

Birmingham New Street station has seen millions of people pass through

Within the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest, other stations featuring high on the list included Stafford with 1,638,862 passengers, Stourbridge Junction with 1,092,624 passengers, Walsall with 970,830 and Kidderminster with 915,886 passengers.

Other notable stations with large numbers included Sandwell and Dudley with 806,692 passengers, Rowley Regis with 762,624 passengers and Lichfield Trent Valley with 688,278 passengers.

The least used stations within the region were Bloxwich North with 77,770 passengers, Bloxwich with 75,046 passengers, Albrighton with 69,556 passengers, Cosford with 62,352 passengers and Lye with 62,188 passengers.

London's Liverpool Street station replaced Waterloo as the busiest in Britain with 80.4 million passengers, with the year-on-year increase of around 50 million attributed to the opening of the Elizabeth line railway, which serves the station.

The Elizabeth line also caused Paddington to rise to second place with 59.2 million entries and exits.

Stafford Railway station is the highest ranked Staffordshire station

Waterloo fell to third place with 57.8 million entries and exits.

The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton, Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.

Only two entries and exits were recorded at Teesside Airport station, but its once-a-week Sunday service was suspended in May 2022 after the platform was classified as unsafe.

To see how your station fared nationally, go to dataportal.orr.gov.uk/popular-statistics/busiest-stations-in-britain/