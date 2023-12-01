Second man charged over fatal shooting in Birmingham

Theo Bailey was detained from an address in Halesowen in the early hours of Thursday morning and has been charged in connection with the death.

The 32-year-old from Birmingham appeared before magistrates where he was remanded ahead of a further hearing at the city's Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Parry, aged 31, was fatally shot at an industrial premises in Western Road at around 5.30pm on April 13, 2021.

A 26-year-old man has previously been charged with murder.

Police still want to speak to Remell Bailey in connection with Mr Parry's death. He has links to Birmingham and West Bromwich.

Remell Bailey. Photo: West Midlands Police

The public are asked not to approach him but to contact police via Live Chat on the WMP website or by calling 101.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for anonymous information that leads to the arrest and charge of Remell Bailey. They can be contacted on 0800 555 111.