Hospital's heartfelt farewell to poorly toddler whose photo melted many hearts

More than 3,000 wellwishers have so far made Facebook responses after hospital chiefs announced that Grayson Tomlin, aged 18 months, has died following months of cardiac care.

The hospital stated: "It’s with great sadness we share the heartbreaking news our gorgeous charity Christmas catalogue cover star, Grayson, 18 months, has passed away.

"If you've visited our Fundraising Hub or received a thank you letter or our Christmas mailer in the post you may have seen Grayson on the cover of our catalogue. If you have, we’re sure his adorable picture will have put a smile on your face and melted your hearts just as it did ours.

"Grayson had a very complex heart condition which saw him admitted to our hospital a number of times over the last few months for various procedures and operations, including open-heart surgery.

"All of our thoughts and prayers go out to Grayson’s parents, Holly and Sean, and his family.

"We're incredibly thankful to them for allowing us to use Grayson’s gorgeous picture for our 2023 Christmas Appeal and share his hospital journey. In doing so, Grayson will have inspired so many of you to support and help other sick kids treated at our hospital.

"Shine bright Grayson from all at our hospital and charity."

The family live in the East Midlands area.