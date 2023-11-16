Fundraisers needed to take on barefoot firewalk in support of needy cats

Cats Protection’s volunteer-run South Birmingham branch is hosting the firewalk on November 24 from 6.30pm to 9pm at Rowheath Pavilion on Heath Road in Bournville, with participants learning to overcome their fears by walking barefoot across burning hot coals to raise funds for cats.

Participants are able to nominate whichever of the charity's branches or centres they would like receive their funds, with Cats Protection’s Birmingham adoption centre, South Birmingham branch, Halesowen & District branch and Rugby branch all currently in line to benefit from the event.

Alongside the South Birmingham branch, there will be representatives from the charity’s Halesowen & District; Stourbridge, Wyre Forest & Dudley and Rugby branches supporting the night with stalls selling official Cats Protection merchandise as well as bespoke crafts.

There will also be a variety of fundraising activities for supporters to enjoy before the walkers take to the coals.

The Pavilion bar will be open and hot food will be available from Kitsch Streetfood.

Spaces are still available for anyone interested in taking part, with the option to pay a £25 fee and pledge to raise £120 in sponsorship or pay £55 without the commitment of fundraising.

Family, friends and supporters are also welcome to join the fun by cheering on the daredevils.

To find out more about the firewalk visit cats.org.uk/westmidlandsfirewalk