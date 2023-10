Gang go on trial for alleged role in botched cannabis factory raid that saw two killed with crossbow

Premium By Adam Smith Birmingham Published: Just now

The gang whose ill-fated raid on a Black Country cannabis factory saw two men killed with a crossbow are in court for their part in the mayhem.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Police at the scene in Brierley Hill In the early hours of February 20, 2020, the gang coordinated two attacks on cannabis factories in Walsall and Brierley Hill, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.