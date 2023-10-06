M6 crash causes Friday rush hour delays

BirminghamPublished:

Three lanes were closed on the M6 in Birmingham on Friday morning following a collision.

The incident happened before 7am.
The incident happened between Junction 6 and Junction 5 for Castle Bromwich.

National Highways and specialist motoway police were on the scene by 7am.

There were initially delays of 45 minutes and six miles of congestion on approach, according to National Highways.

The vehicles were cleared and the lanes reopened by around 8am but even then the delays were set to continue for a while.

Drivers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

