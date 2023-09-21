Man sought by police after tram passenger spits at conductor who asked him to buy a ticket

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

British Transport Police has issued an image of a man officers want to speak to after a passenger spat at a tram conductor who asked him to buy a ticket.

Do you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport Police.
Do you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport Police.

The incident happened on a tram at the Winson Green tram stop, which was heading from Wolverhampton towards Birmingham city centre.

At around 4.30pm on Thursday, August 10, a passenger produced an invalid ticket which led the conductor to advise that he would need to buy a new one.

The man refused and was asked to leave the tram at the next stop. However, the man spat at the conductor and then left at the tram stop.

Officers believe the man in this image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300093726.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News