Do you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport Police.

The incident happened on a tram at the Winson Green tram stop, which was heading from Wolverhampton towards Birmingham city centre.

At around 4.30pm on Thursday, August 10, a passenger produced an invalid ticket which led the conductor to advise that he would need to buy a new one.

The man refused and was asked to leave the tram at the next stop. However, the man spat at the conductor and then left at the tram stop.

Officers believe the man in this image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300093726.