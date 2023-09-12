Brum wine director one of two finalists from the city in national hospitality awards

Sonal Clare

Sonal Clare, Wine Director at The Wilderness, in the Jewellery Quarter, is one of four finalists in BIH’s Drinks Professional of the Year category.

A well known figure in the Birmingham restaurant scene Sonal previously worked for Purnells.

Be Inclusive Hospitality, (BIH) a not-for-profit organisation, is holding its BIH Spotlight Awards for the second year running.

The awards are designed to shine a light on exceptional businesses and individuals from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds in hospitality.

The winners of the BIH Spotlight Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, October 16 at M, Threadneedle Street, London.

BIH received over 300 public nominations for 15 awards categories including Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Drinks Professional of the Year plus best in Caribbean Food, African Food, South Asian Food, East & Southeast Asian Food, Middle Eastern Food, Writer of the Year, Head Office Impact, Bar or Pub of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star and The Peoples’ Choice Awards for Person of the Year and Restaurant of the Year.

The vast majority of finalists are from the capital, however, Adians Tropical Fusion Restaurant is representing the Second City in the Best Caribbean Food category.

This year's judging panel plays host to some of the hospitality industry's most influential figures including Culinary Director of Rare Restaurants, Mike Reid and Co-founder of Tayer & Elementary, Monica Berg.

Founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes, said: “Following the success of our very first BIH Spotlight Awards last year, we’re really looking forward to celebrating more of our industry's unsung talent.