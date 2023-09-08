Former female officer in line for huge payout after tribunal against West Midlands Police firearms unit

Rebecca Kalam

Rebecca Kalam spent 10 years in the unit but now claims it was a hotbed of toxic masculinity.

Ms Kalam, who was an officer until July, spoke to Channel 4 News to allege there was a toxic culture in the force's firearms unit. Channel 4 News reported the force accepted a total of 75 allegations.

One of the claims were against police officers guarding schoolgirl shooting victim Malala Yousafzai in Birmingham who allegedly mocked her with a racist nickname.

Ms Kalum is now in line for a £1.2 million payout but denies she is a whistleblower for money. The outcome of the compensation hearing will be revealed soon.

Ms Kalum was one of just seven female officers in the 235 strong unit.

Her accusations included there were no female friendly uniforms so she felt unsafe wearing men's uniforms after being told "wear a compression bra" and ignored.

She was also allegedly strip-searched down to her underwear in front of male colleagues during a training exercise and told as an ethnic minority she’d have to be the “poster girl” for the unit.

In an interview with Channel 4 News the 40-year-old said: "West Midlands Police need to take serious stock of what is happening within the unit. I can only speak from experience. I have lost my career. I am standing up, it is the right thing to do."

Ms Kalam also accused her fellow officers of not bothering to learn the difference between Sikhs and Muslims and referred to those wearing a turban with racist remarks.

Ms Kalam also complained men in the unit would regularly use the C-word and her mental health suffered after being "forced out" of the unit.

Due to Ms Kalum's complaints there were 15 officers investigated for sharing racist and misogynistic on Whatsapp, according to Channel 4.

West Midlands Police accepted over 70 of Ms Kalum's complaints during her employment tribunal in July. However, the force insisted the firearms unit is fit for purpose.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "All female officers in the Firearms Unit have been issued with uniform and equipment which meets their specific requirements, including formed ballistic protection."

West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green said: “A number of serious issues have been discussed during the tribunal hearing many of which date back a number of years. As we are awaiting the outcome of the tribunal it is not appropriate at this time to comment on the specific claims made by Rebecca Kalam.

“Officers and staff in the Firearms Unit work tirelessly, often in the most risky situations, to protect the public and perform their duties with the utmost professionalism and they are disgusted at any conduct which falls below these standards of professional behaviour.

“There is no place for misogynistic, discriminatory or disrespectful behaviour in policing and we are working hard to set and reinforce the highest standards.

“Under the leadership of Chief Superintendent Sarah Burton, officers and staff in the Firearms Unit have worked hard over the past two years to deliver improvements to culture, standards and the working environment and much progress has been made.

“This includes positive changes to the working environment, training and development opportunities and the provision of female-specific uniform and equipment. Female firearms officers are now involved in trialling and assessing new uniform and equipment and we have also introduced new arrangements to procure female specific uniform and equipment. All female firearms officers have been issued with equipment specific to their individual needs, including formed ballistic protection.