Two teens suffer electric shocks and burns after climbing on train to touch overhead lines

The teenagers were injured at Stechford Railway Station. Photo: Google Maps.

The two 14-year-old boys were rushed to hospital with burns after the incident at Stechford Railway Station on Saturday with one of the boys suffering "life-changing injuries".

West Midlands Ambulance Service say that one teenager was found at the scene, while another was at a nearby address with a child, who had not been injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At approximately 5pm on Saturday, September 2, we responded to an incident at Stechford railway station. Two fire engines, crewed by firefighters from Sheldon and Ward End, responded.

"This incident involved two teenage boys who had been electrocuted after touching overhead lines on the train track, after climbing onto the roof of a commercial goods train that was parked alongside the station.

"The boys were treated for burns by paramedics on scene, before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital."

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police added: "Officers were called to Stechford station at 4.57pm on September 2 following a report of young people sustaining electrocution injuries on the railway.

"Paramedics also attended and two 14-year-old boys were taken to hospital where they remain.

"One has suffered injuries which are believed to be life-changing and another has suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 355 of 02/09/23."

And a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at Stechford Rail Station on Victoria Road in Birmingham at around 4.50pm on Saturday (September 2).

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a teenage male in a serious condition.

"Ambulance staff provided treatment at the scene before he was conveyed on blue lights to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

"Two further patients were found at a nearby address: a teenage boy and a child. An ambulance, paramedic officer, HART, the West Midlands Care Team and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to that address.