More street art paintings seen - Have you seen one?

The painting can be seen on the wall of a building on Berry Street in Wolverhampton

The paintings, which are by a stencil street artist known as Disney B32, have been visible at the Crooked House in Himley and the fencing next to the Dudley Hippodrome.

People visiting the site of the Crooked House on August 12 would have seen the artwork on the door of an electricity substation cabin in the car park near the remains of the pub, which portrayed Keith Flint, the late singer of The Prodigy, known for the hit Firestarter, and showed a smiling Flint holding up a match.

A painting of Keith Flint from the Prodigy suggesting 'Firestarter' was painted by Disney B32

Meanwhile, a painting of Roy Orbison playing guitar can be seen on the security fencing next to the Hippodrome, which is currently undergoing demolition work.

Another painting in the same style can be seen on Berry Street in Wolverhampton on a white building which appears to show a child drawing two people underneath the words "Toy?".

The artist, who uses Disney B32 as their moniker to protect their identity, said: "I am inspired by the city [Birmingham], the society and the demographic I live in, the injustices happening to communities, youths losing their lives to knife crime and the injustice of social deprivation.

"I use art to mark important events in the country's history in a way that is accessible to all.

The painting of Roy Orbison is next to the entrance of the site

"My mind is always active to what is happening around me and how I can then interpret it through my art to get the point across or to put a smile on people's faces, so people, culture and society are my inspiration."

