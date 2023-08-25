Creator of one of UK's most successful Apple Apps shares story on how it was created 10 years on

A self-taught Apple app developer is hoping to use his experience of perseverance and trying over and over until creating a successful Apple app.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Andy Weekes, creator of Night Sky Andy Weekes, from Birmingham, had no experience creating any Apple apps or software development, but as a music teacher he had an interest in Apple technology and more specifically music technology.