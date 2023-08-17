Man jailed for 16 years after 'unprovoked' attack on woman at her home

Anthony Edinburgh has been jailed for 16 years

Anthony Edinburgh carried out the assault on the victim at her home in the Lozells area of the city on April 7.

Police were able to place Edinburgh at the scene after trawling through CCTV footage.

The 59-year-old, of Antrobus Road, Handsworth Wood, was arrested on April 13 after a search of his home was carried out.

During the search, police recovered clothes worn by Edinburgh at the time of the assault which matched CCTV footage.

Edinburgh denied involvement in the offence but was charged with wounding with intent.

He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

The victim remains in a medical establishment where she is receiving rehabilitative care.

Det Sgt Sharon Owen from the West Midlands Police major crime team, said: "This was a horrific attack of a defenceless woman in her own home. Anthony Edinburgh is a clearly a danger to society.

"The team have worked tirelessly to get justice for the victim and this sentence reflects the severity of the offence.