Man dead after crash involving vehicle and electric bike in Birmingham

The incident took place at the junction of Vera Road and Moat Lane. Photo: Google.

The incident took place at the junction of Vera Road and Moat Lane in Yardley at around 12.08am this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service deployed two ambulances, a paramedic officer and an Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the service, said: "Crews were informed that a man on an electric bike and a vehicle had been involved in a collision.

"The cyclist was in a critical condition and was receiving basic life support from police colleagues. Ambulance crews immediately took over and began administering advanced life support.

"Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became clear that the man couldn’t be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene."