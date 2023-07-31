Chance for young train enthusiasts to work alongside real life conductors in the region as competition launches

West Midlands Railway is on the lookout for four junior conductors

West Midlands Railway (WMR) has launched a competition and is searching for four junior conductors.

During October half-term, the four lucky winners will get to work alongside real life conductors on one of WMR’s brand-new trains.

Having officially joined the railway network across the Shrewsbury, Hereford and the newly named Elephant & Bear lines, the new Class 196 trains feature more seats, additional under-seat luggage space, bike storage, and greater accessibility.

Following hot on the heels are the new Class 730 trains with the same great benefits which will be arriving on the Walsall-Wolverhampton and Cross City lines soon.

To apply to become a junior conductor, parents and guardians are invited to share a video of up to 30 seconds on either Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, tagging WMR, and using #LittleTrainConductor.

Within the video, they’ll need to tell WMR exactly what they love most about trains, and why they think they should be a conductor for the day.

Once applications close on September 15, entries will be reviewed by a panel of expert judges who will choose the winners.

The panel will see various members of the WMR team all putting their train hats on to find the UK’s next generation of conductors.

The four chosen children along with their parents and guardians will get to experience what it’s really like to conduct a train.

From seeing inside the train’s cab and checking tickets, to greeting customers and even making announcements over the public tannoy system, it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for budding train fans. They will also receive their own whistle, high-viz waistcoat and flags to ensure their journey as a conductor runs smoothly.

Jonny Wiseman, director of customer experience at West Midlands Trains, which operates WMR, said: “We often receive heart-warming letters from little ones sharing their passion for the world of trains.

"And that’s what prompted us to come up with a way of giving aspiring train enthusiasts the chance to live out their dreams and become a conductor for the day.

“The rail industry is a fascinating place to work and, as well as being a lot of fun, initiatives like this are a great way to inspire the future of rail professionals.

"We can’t wait to view all the entries and to welcome the four lucky winners aboard one of our brand-new trains.”