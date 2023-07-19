Airport website hit with issues after suspected hacker attack

The Birmingham Airport website was hit with issues on Wednesday afternoon

According to the Mail Online, the website for Birmingham Airport was reportedly down for several hours on Wednesday afternoon, leaving visitors unable to access services and timetables.

The Mail Online claimed that people trying to access the website were redirected to error pages and messages saying they could not connect due to bad gateways, while also stating there were issues with the server.

It was claimed by the Mail that the airport was one of two airports affected in the country, with London City Airport also hit with connection issues and still down into the evening and two Russian hacker groups called UserSec and Anonymous Russia have claimed responsibility for the outages, with UserSec posting sharing a post from Anonymous Russia on its Telegram page.

The message read: "Anonymous Russia joins the attack on UK airports! Before your eyes, the sleeping international British airport Birmingham! Glory to Russia!"