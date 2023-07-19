Airport website hit with issues after suspected hacker attack

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

The website of the region's major airport was hit by a suspected hacker attack on Wednesday (July 19).

The Birmingham Airport website was hit with issues on Wednesday afternoon
The Birmingham Airport website was hit with issues on Wednesday afternoon

According to the Mail Online, the website for Birmingham Airport was reportedly down for several hours on Wednesday afternoon, leaving visitors unable to access services and timetables.

The Mail Online claimed that people trying to access the website were redirected to error pages and messages saying they could not connect due to bad gateways, while also stating there were issues with the server.

It was claimed by the Mail that the airport was one of two airports affected in the country, with London City Airport also hit with connection issues and still down into the evening and two Russian hacker groups called UserSec and Anonymous Russia have claimed responsibility for the outages, with UserSec posting sharing a post from Anonymous Russia on its Telegram page.

The message read: "Anonymous Russia joins the attack on UK airports! Before your eyes, the sleeping international British airport Birmingham! Glory to Russia!"

Birmingham Airport have been contacted for a comment.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News