Injuries suffered almost 50 years ago led to man's death

Ruthin Court

An inquest heard that Alan Broughall had been severely disabled since a car in which he was a passenger ploughed into a bus in Birmingham in January, 1975.

The driver of the car, a friend of his, was killed, and Mr Broughall suffered a fractured femur. However, a clot from that injury caused brain damage from which he never recovered.

For many years he was in a home on the Wirral but in 2002 moved to the Leonard Cheshire Home in Dolywern, Pontfadog, near Llangollen, where he died on February 20 this year.

His GP, Dr Alec Jones, said Mr Broughall had been receiving palliative care but his condition deteriorated.