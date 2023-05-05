Crowds set to be out in force for Great Birmingham Run

The AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run is this weekend

This year’s Bank Holiday Weekend event will celebrate the Coronation in style with more than 500 Mini and Junior runners taking on a Royal Run in a city-centre race fit for a king.

And adults will also be tackling the popular events as the 10k and half marathon distances return with new and improved routes across the city centre and south Birmingham.

The new 10k and half marathon routes will showcase the best of Birmingham city centre and beyond as both distances start at Centenary Square, pass through the historic Jewellery Quarter, Grand Central at New Street station, St Martin’s Church at Bullring and picturesque Cannon Hill Park and Edgbaston Stadium for the 13.1-mile run.

Both the 10k and half marathon events enjoy a grandstand finish and charity village at the Smithfield site near Bullring, home to 2022 Commonwealth Games beach volleyball and basketball.

Participants can look forward to inspiring sights and incredible support all along the 10k and half marathon with more than 20,000 spectators expected to line the route for fist-bumps and high-fives for passing runners.

Runners will enjoy a live, start-line music truck with Heart FM DJs playing an inspirational set to help motivate them for the challenge ahead. Bands on the run are a part of the newly-created Music for Birmingham group, a new charity raising awareness of live music and funding for musicians and music projects across the Midlands.

The AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run Business Challenge will see workplace teams compete for fastest time trophies and bragging rights among corporate competitors.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company, said: “We’re so happy to be back in Brum again for this year’s AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run with our new and improved routes that are proving extremely popular.

“Whether the thousands of people who have signed up and will be taking part for a personal best, a charity fundraiser or just a fantastic, buzzing, day out, we wish you the very best of luck and hope you enjoy the unique atmosphere of a Great Run event.”

Charlie Musson, brand and PR director at AJ Bell, added: “The inspirational mass participation events that make up the Great Run Series can have a really positive effect on people’s physical health and mental wellbeing. We aim to make people feel good when they invest and we believe running can help do the same in their broader lives.