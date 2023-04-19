Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death

Officers were called to Chester Road in Castle Bromwich just before 8.15pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and nothing could be done to save him.

Police are appealing for information over the fatal attack.

They want to hear from anyone who knows what happened or who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Contact police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.