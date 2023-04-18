Notification Settings

Lanes closed due to crash on M6 near Birmingham ahead of rush hour

By Emma Walker BirminghamPublished: Comments

Two lanes of the M6 southbound are closed following a crash ahead of rush hour.

The M6 southbound between Junctions 6 and 7 is facing delays due to the incident near Birmingham.

Traffic officers are at the scene with congestion building in the area.

Lanes 1 and 2 are closed as of 8am on Tuesday. Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

