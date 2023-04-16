Emergency services rush to city road after car crashes into building

The car was left damaged alongside a housing site on Stratford Road. Photo: Birmingham Priority Crime Team

An area of Stratford Road in Birmingham was cordoned off and motorists diverted away from the scene while emergency services took control of the area on Sunday morning.

A photo of the area shows the car suffering severe damage to the front and air bags deployed inside the car, while the roadside barriers are either down or left mangled by the crash.

The Birmingham Priority Crime Team were at the scene alongside West Midlands Fire Service to secure the car and building, with a spokesman for the force saying that no serious injuries had been reported and investigations were underway.

The spokesman for Birmingham Priority Crime Team said: "We are currently dealing with a serious RTC on Stratford Road in Birmingham, with diversions in place, and West Midlands Fire on scene.