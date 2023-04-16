Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emergency services rush to city road after car crashes into building

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

There were diversions in place and emergency services on the scene after a car crashed into a building.

The car was left damaged alongside a housing site on Stratford Road. Photo: Birmingham Priority Crime Team
The car was left damaged alongside a housing site on Stratford Road. Photo: Birmingham Priority Crime Team

An area of Stratford Road in Birmingham was cordoned off and motorists diverted away from the scene while emergency services took control of the area on Sunday morning.

A photo of the area shows the car suffering severe damage to the front and air bags deployed inside the car, while the roadside barriers are either down or left mangled by the crash.

The Birmingham Priority Crime Team were at the scene alongside West Midlands Fire Service to secure the car and building, with a spokesman for the force saying that no serious injuries had been reported and investigations were underway.

The spokesman for Birmingham Priority Crime Team said: "We are currently dealing with a serious RTC on Stratford Road in Birmingham, with diversions in place, and West Midlands Fire on scene.

"Thankfully, no serious injuries reported and investigation underway."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News