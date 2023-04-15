Notification Settings

Arson arrest after officers on patrol come across Birmingham blaze

By Deborah Hardiman

A suspected arsonist has been arrested after police officers on patrol in a Birmingham street came across a house blaze.

The scene in College Road, Moseley, Birmingham
The incident happened in College Road in the Moseley area of the city in the early hours on Saturday.

A number of occupants at the property climbed on the roof until the fire service arrived at the scene.

West Midland Police said one man was arrested on suspicion of arson and endangering life.

The force tweeted: "Birmingham LPA Response (Stechford) Team officers on patrol discovered a large house fire at College Rd. Occupants fled to the roof of the property for safety, one male suspect was arrested for arson & endangering life."





