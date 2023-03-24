Notification Settings

'Major disruption' on the M6 in Birmingham due to outside lane crash

BirminghamPublished: Comments

There was 'major disruption' on the M6 in Birmingham on Friday morning due to a crash.

A traffic camera image taken at 7:20 J7, Birmingham (N) / Walsall.
According to West Midlands Roads, part of Transport for West Midlands, there was a road traffic collision in the outside lane on the southbound carriageway between junction 6 for Birmingham and junction 5 for Castle Bromwich.

As of around 7:10am, there were tailbacks of more than half an hour stretching back to junction 7 for Great Barr.

Traffic cameras also seemed to show major traffic build-up on the motorway.

The incident was also having an impact on the A38 out of the city and other local routes, West Midlands Roads said.

