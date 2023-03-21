Peaky Blinders movie to be filmed at new flagship West Midlands studio

Peaky Blinders creator and acclaimed producer and screenwriter Steven Knight.

Steven Knight said the filming of the movie will be based in the brand new Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, as well as locations around Birmingham and the Black Country Museum, as he officially opened the studios today.

The launch of the new studios in Birmingham

The new high profile studios are the brainchild of the acclaimed British screenwriter, director and producer, alongside business partner, CEO of urban regeneration company TIME + SPACE, Piers Read.

He aims to create a long-term cultural legacy for his home city by welcoming major blue chip brands to the multimedia headquarters.

The Digbeth Loc. studios

Construction on the site starts today, with works expected to be complete by July 15, ready for occupation, with Steven Knight saying he was delighted to finally be able to film his creation there.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, centre, with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Piers Read of TIME + SPACE

He said: "It's wonderful as I've been trying to get the production into Birmingham for a long time and there's always been reasons why we couldn't do it.

"Now, there are no reasons why we can't do it as we've made them go away."

Steven Knight